ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 12 President Barack
Obama on Wednesday accused Mitt Romney of having a tendency "to
shoot first and aim later" in response to the Republican
candidate's criticism of the White House for its handling of
violent attacks on U.S. diplomatic compounds in Libya and Egypt.
Obama, in advance excerpts of a "60 Minutes" television
interview released by the White House as the president headed
for Nevada, said that while most Republicans had reacted
responsibly, "Governor Romney didn't have his facts right."
The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three embassy staff were
killed in an attack on the Benghazi consulate and a safe house
refuge, stormed by Islamist gunmen blaming the United States for
a film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. Another assault
was mounted on the U.S. Embassy in Cairo.
Romney earlier on Wednesday stood by his criticism of the
White House for a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Cairo
condemning a film about the Prophet Mohammad.
But Obama defended the embassy's action while making clear
he was not involved in the decision.
"It came from folks on the ground who are potentially in
danger," he said in the interview. "And my tendency is to cut
folks a little bit of slack when they're in that circumstance
rather than try to question their judgment from the comfort of a
campaign office."
"There is a broader lesson to be learned here and Governor
Romney seems to have a tendency to shoot first and aim later,"
Obama said.
Romney has accused Obama of weakening America's position in
the world by apologizing for U.S. actions, and says the
president has not upheld American values.