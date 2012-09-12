WASHINGTON, Sept 12 General Martin Dempsey, the
chairman of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke
with Pastor Terry Jones by phone on Wednesday and asked him to
withdraw his support for a film whose portrayal of the Prophet
Mohammad has sparked violent protests - including one that ended
with the death of America's envoy to Libya.
"In the brief call, Gen. Dempsey expressed his concerns over the
nature of the film, the tensions it will inflame and the
violence it will cause," Dempsey's spokesman, Colonel Dave
Lapan, told Reuters. "He asked Mr. Jones to consider withdrawing
his support for the film."
U.S. military officials are concerned that the film could
inflame tensions in Afghanistan, where 74,000 U.S. troops are
fighting. The Taliban earlier on Wednesday called on Afghans to
prepare for a fight against Americans and urged insurgents to
"take revenge" on U.S. soldiers over the film.