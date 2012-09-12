By Steve Holland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept 12 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Wednesday stood by his
criticism of the Obama administration for its initial response
to attacks against U.S. diplomatic missions in Libya and Egypt,
calling the White House's reaction disgraceful.
Romney has drawn criticism for a statement his campaign
issued on Tuesday night attacking the U.S. Embassy in Cairo for
releasing a statement that the Republican said was an apology
for U.S. values.
The embassy had condemned a film about the Prophet Mohammad
that angered protesters in Libya and Egypt who stormed the U.S.
missions there. The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three embassy
staff were killed in Benghazi.�
Romney said his campaign was right to criticize the embassy
statement, which he said was evidence of the White House
apologizing for American values of free speech.
"We join together in the condemnation of the attacks on
American embassies and the loss of American life and join in the
sympathy for these people," he said. "But it's also important
for me, just as it was for the White house last night, by the
way, to say that the statements were inappropriate and in my
view a disgraceful statement on the part of our administration
to apologize for American values."
Romney said an apology for American values was never the
right course and that "the first response of the United States
must be outrage at the breach of the sovereignty of our nation,"
Romney said. "An apology for America's values is never the right
course."
Romney held a hastily arranged news conference to comment on
the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other
diplomatic personnel. He called the attacks disgusting and
outrageous "and breaks the heart of all of us."
"America will not tolerate attacks against our citizens and
against our embassies. We will defend also our constitutional
rights of speech, assembly and religion," he said.
Obama campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt criticized Romney for
making a "political attack" at a time when the country was
"confronting the tragic death of one of our diplomatic officers
in Libya."