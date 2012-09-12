MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia expressed deep concern on
Wednesday over an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to
Libya, saying it underscored the need for global cooperation to
fight "the evil of terrorism".
Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three
embassy staff were killed in an attack on the Benghazi consulate
and a safe house refuge, which were attacked by Islamist gunmen
who blamed the United States for a film they said insulted the
Prophet Mohammad.
Another assault was mounted on the U.S. embassy in Cairo.
In a telegram to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was "shocked by the
tragic deaths" of the ambassador and the other diplomats, asking
her to convey his country's condolences to their families.
Addressing Clinton as "Dear Hillary", he said the attack
"once again affirms the need for joint efforts of our countries
and the entire world community in the fight against the evil of
terrorism in all its forms."
His comments echoed an earlier statement from the Russian
Foreign Ministry which said it viewed the events in Benghazi and
Cairo "with deep concern".
"We decisively condemn all attacks on foreign diplomatic
representations and their employees as manifestations of
terrorism that can have no justification," it said.
Earlier on Wednesday, before news of the deadly attack in
Libya had emerged, Lavrov accused the West of double standards
on terrorism, saying Western states failed to condemn attacks
when they were in their own political interests.
Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan, he said Western states had
not condemned bomb attacks that had killed and wounded Syrian
government troops in the city of Aleppo. Their failure to do so
was "deplorable", he said.