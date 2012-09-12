* Online gamer was known as a diplomat among gamers
* Multi-player games allow thousands to interact
By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 Online gamers around the
world took to the web on Wednesday to mourn the death of Sean
Smith, an avid gamer who was one of four Americans killed in a
U.S. consulate attack in Libya.
Known by the online moniker "Vile Rat," Smith was a major
participant in the multi-player role-playing game Eve Online,
which has a single online universe where hundreds of thousands
of players interact together.
In real life, Smith served as an information technology
specialist at the consulate and worked with U.S. Ambassador
Christopher Stevens, who also was killed in the attack.
Stevens, Smith and two other Americans were killed late
Tuesday at the U.S. consulate and a safe house in the southern
city of Benghazi, stormed by gunmen who blame America for a film
they say insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
Married and a father of two, Smith joined the State
Department 10 years ago. He previously held posts in Baghdad,
Pretoria, Montreal and The Hague, the agency said.
But Smith, highly regarded in the online gaming world, was
best known online for his skill making deals and brokering
treaties in "Vile Rat."
"It seems kind of trivial to praise a husband, father and
overall badass for his skills in an Internet spaceship game but
that's how most of us know him, so there you go," his friend and
fellow Eve Online gamer Alex "The Mittani" Gianturco wrote in a
tribute to Smith posted on his web site.
Smith posted in Eve Online forums and communicated with
fellow gamers just before his death.
"Assuming we don't die tonight. We saw one of our 'police'
that guard the compound taking pictures," Smith wrote to
Gianturco, who remembered the roughly 34-year-old as a diplomat
both in real life and in the Eve Online community.
"If you play this stupid game, you may not realize it, but
you play in a galaxy created in large part by Vile Rat's talent
as a diplomat," Gianturco wrote. "No one focused as relentlessly
on using diplomacy as a strategic tool as VR."
So-called massive multi-player games such as "Eve Online"
allow thousands of people to play simultaneously over the
Internet and interact in an online world in real time.
Smith had played under the character "Vile Rat" since
January 2006, according to CCP spokesman Ned Coker, and served
as a diplomat for one of the game's largest alliances.
"He was a really well-known in-game personality," Coker
said, adding that Smith was elected to serve on a council of
players who represent the player base to the game's developers.
The game has about 400,000 subscribers worldwide, and by
Wednesday morning dozens of space outposts in its sprawling
science fiction world had been renamed in memory of Vile Rat.
Reactions to Smith's death also poured in on social media
and on Eve Online forums.
"Really weird to have RL and eve intersect like this. RIP
Vile Rat," Twitter user mark726 tweeted.
A tribute video made by members of a rival Eve Online
alliance also circulated around the web, displaying text over a
recording of Gary Jules' "Mad World."
"If we can put aside our differences in EVE maybe there is
hope that one day we can do it in the real world as well. Until
then we will miss our comrade our brother ... our friend," the
text on the video read.