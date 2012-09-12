By Samuel P. Jacobs
| WASHINGTON, Sept 12
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Christopher Stevens, the
U.S. ambassador to Libya killed in the Libyan city Benghazi, was
deeply involved in the transition of the North African state and
had been U.S. envoy to the rebels who overthrew strongman
Muammar Gaddafi last year.
Stevens, 52, who had been ambassador to Libya since May, was
one of four Americans who died when Islamist gunmen stormed the
Benghazi consulate and another safe house refuge on Tuesday
night.
The California-born veteran diplomat, an Arabic and French
speaker, served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Tripoli between
2007 and 2009, in the waning years of Gaddafi's mercurial and
brutal rule in the oil-rich country.
As the country dissolved into civil war, he was appointed
the U.S. envoy to the Transitional National Council, which was
coordinating the revolt against Gaddafi, and returned aboard a
Greek cargo freighter that docked in Benghazi in April, 2011.
President Barack Obama, who vowed to bring the killers to
justice, stressed Stevens's deep ties to Libya and his
commitment to helping Libyans build a nascent democracy out of
the chaos of war.
"It is especially tragic that Chris Stevens died in Benghazi
because it is a city that he helped save," Obama said Wednesday.
Benghazi had been the cradle of the anti-Gaddafi revolt.
"He risked his own life to lend the Libyan people a helping
hand to build the foundation for a new, free nation," U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement.
Stevens graduated from the University of California at
Berkeley in 1982, taught English as a Peace Corps volunteer in
Morocco, and earned a law degree in 1989.
He joined the foreign service in 1991 and had posting in
Cairo, Damascus, Riyadh, and Jerusalem, before working in Libya.
"The death of Chris Stevens is a travesty," said friend
Robin Wright, a journalist who worked extensively in the Middle
East who is now a scholar at the United State Institute of
Peace.
"He represented the very best of American diplomacy. He knew
the streets, not the just the elites. He had an infection
enthusiasm about the extraordinary history playing out across
the Middle East, which he witnessed up close," she said in a
statement.