March 17 U.S. Navy SEALs boarded and took
control of an oil tanker late on Sunday that had was seized
earlier this month at a Libyan port by three armed men, the U.S.
Department of Defense said.
No one was hurt in the boarding operation, approved by U.S.
President Barack Obama, requested by the Libyan and Cypriot
governments and conducted in international waters southeast of
Cyprus, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.
"The Morning Glory is carrying a cargo of oil owned by the
Libyan government National Oil Company. The ship and its cargo
were illicitly obtained from the Libyan port of As-Sidra," his
statement said.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Andrew Heavens)