* Call comes as militia closes Tripoli airport
* Trade mission due in Tripoli on Thursday
WASHINGTON, June 4 A top Libyan official urged
U.S. companies on Monday to help create jobs for former rebel
fighters who still have not laid down their guns, by making
investments that could transform the country into a peaceful
tourist destination.
"These young people, they need challenges. They need jobs.
As long they have no jobs, they're going to have Kalashnikovs
and they're going to be in the streets, probably creating check
points," Libyan Deputy Prime Minister Mustafa Abushagur told the
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) in Washington.
In a fresh challenge on Monday to the interim Libyan
government's authority, members of a Libyan militia known as the
al-Awfea Brigade occupied Tripoli's international airport to
demand the release of their leader, who they said was being held
by Tripoli's security forces.
The militia action forced the cancellation of several
international flights just as a NUSACC-led trade mission was due
to arrive in the country for meetings beginning on Thursday in
Tripoli, Benghazi and Misrata.
While Abushagur did not directly address the situation at
Tripoli airport, he sought to reassure the Washington-based
business group that Libya was making progress on the many
security challenges it faces following last year's war that
toppled Muammar Gaddafi after 42 years.
He also told the business representatives Libya was "ahead
of schedule" in restoring oil production and had already reached
90 percent of pre-revolution levels.
Abushagur said Libya had massive investment needs in sectors
such as infrastructure, telecommunications and health after four
decades of neglect and the recent war.
"Our economy is based on one thing: pumping oil from the
ground. We need to change that," he said adding that the aim was
that in 10 years time, oil should account for only 30 to 40
percent of the economy, instead of roughly 70 percent now.
Abushagur said he saw lots of opportunity for Libya in areas
such as tourism, mining and knowledge-based industries.
NUSACC is also targeting these sectors for its upcoming
trade mission, along with agribusiness; architecture and design;
automotive services and equipment; construction and engineering;
defense and security; oil and gas and water and wastewater.
Another major challenge facing Libya is securing its borders
from its poorer neighbors, Abushagur said.
He said most economic refugees from Africa who passed
through Libya were seeking to reach Europe and many died during
the dangerous sea crossing.
Meanwhile, many wealthy Libyans who fled the country during
the civil war had yet to return, he said.
Abushagur said that Libya, as a new nation, was "very
committed to human rights" and any citizen who had fled and was
accused of a crime would get a fair trial if they returned.
At the same time, he said, when it came to those who "have
stolen Libyan money, we are going to go after them because we
believe that every dollar that belongs to Libya has to come
back."
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by David Brunnstrom)