WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. military is working
on plans to train 5,000 to 7,000 members of the Libyan security
forces and also special operations forces who can carry out
counter-terrorism missions, a senior U.S. military official
said.
Libya's government is struggling to keep order as rival
militias and hardline Islamists refuse to disarm two years after
Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in a NATO-backed uprising. Tripoli
has seen deadly clashes over the past several days.
Admiral William McRaven, who heads the U.S. military's
Special Operations Command, declined to go into details about
the training plan, saying these were still being negotiated.
"Suffice to say that there is going to be a kind of
conventional effort, to train their conventional forces, between
5 and 7,000 conventional forces. And we have a complementary
effort on the special operations side to train a certain number
of their forces to do counter-terrorism,"
he told a defense forum in California at the weekend.
McRaven said there would be extensive vetting of Libyan
personnel trained by the United States.
However, he acknowledged vetting could only do so much in
Libya, where militiamen and former fighters are often employed
by the government to protect ministries and government offices.
Those gunmen remain loyal to their commanders or tribes and
often clash in rivalries over control of territory.
"Right now as we go forward to try and find a good way to
build up the Libyan security forces so they are not run by
militias, we are going to have to assume some risks," McRaven
told the forum late on Saturday.
"There is probably some risk that some of the people we will
be training with do not have the most clean records. But at the
end of the day it is the best solution we can find to train them
to deal with their own problems."
A U.S. defense official, speaking to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said U.S. plans would involve training of small
groups on a rotational basis over years in Bulgaria. The
official said many details still needed to be worked out before
training could move forward.
In September, Bulgaria's defense minister was quoted saying
in press reports that the United States aimed to carry out the
training of Libyan forces in his country over a period of up to
eight years.
Libya's turmoil and the weakness of its border controls are
worrying its North African neighbors. France said this month it
was considering offering more counter-terrorism training and aid
to help Libya prevent militancy spilling over its frontiers.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)