NEW YORK May 9 Roy Lichtenstein's "Sleeping
Girl" sold for nearly $45 million on Wednesday, setting a record
for the pop artist at Sotheby's $267 million auction of postwar
and contemporary art.
The 1964 canvas, executed in the artist's signature
commercially influenced comic-book style, made its high estimate
of $40 million, which did not include commission. Both it and
Francis Bacon's "Figure Writing Reflected in Mirror," achieved
the auction's top price of $40 million, or $44,882,500 including
commission.
The sale, which capped two weeks of sales at Sotheby's
and rival Christie's that were marked by records
including the most expensive work ever sold at auction, took in
$266,591,000, against a pre-sale estimate of $215 million to
$304 million.
Just over 80 percent of the 57 lots on offer found buyers,
and three works sold for more than $35 million each, including
Andy Warhol's "Double Elvis," which fetched $37 million.
