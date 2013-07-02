July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Tuesday that it could cut its A-minus rating on New York's
Long Island Power Authority following passage of state
legislation that would dismantle the electricity provider.
The bill "has the potential to erode LIPA's financial
metrics," in part because it requires hearings before rate
hikes, S&P said in a statement. The state has also asked LIPA to
freeze rates through 2015.
Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed the bill in response to
criticism of LIPA after Superstorm Sandy in October, when more
than 90 percent of the 1.1 million LIPA customers on Long Island
were left without power. Lawmakers passed it in June but Cuomo
has not yet signed it.