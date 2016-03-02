March 2 U.S. oil and gas companies, struggling
with a steep fall in global crude prices, faced the worst-ever
conditions to get cash to run their businesses, according to a
report from Moody's Investors Service.
The rating agency said its "Oil & Gas Liquidity Stress
Index" surged to a record high of 27.2 percent in February,
surpassing a previous high of 24.5 percent touched during the
last recession.
"The prolonged weakness in energy sector credit conditions
is driving the sustained increase in the LSI," said John
Puchalla, a senior vice president at Moody's.
The agency downgraded its ratings on 19 energy companies
last month, 17 of which were exploration and production firms.
Moody's composite LSI jumped to 8.9 percent in February,
from 7.9 percent in mid-January, and is now at the highest
level since November 2009.
"This progression signals that the default rate will
continue to rise as the year progresses," Puchalla said in a
statement.
