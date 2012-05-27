DENVER May 26 The Colorado farm that grew
cantaloupes linked to a listeria outbreak that killed more than
30 people last year has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, court documents showed.
Jensen Farms of Holly, Colorado, listed $2.1 million in
assets and more than $2.5 million in liabilities in documents
filed on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver.
In its bankruptcy papers, the farm listed numerous wrongful
death lawsuits it faces in the wake of the outbreak.
The bacterial illness spread through 28 states last summer
in the deadliest food-borne occurrence in 25 years, a
congressional committee said in January. The committee's report
said 146 people were affected by the bacterial infection. One
woman suffered a miscarriage.
Investigators with the Food and Drug Administration said
Jensen Farms failed to store cantaloupes properly after they
were harvested and stopped chlorinating the water it used to
wash the melons, which allowed the listeria bacteria to
flourish.
Seattle attorney Bill Marler, who has sued Jensen Farms on
behalf of several victims, wrote in a posting on his firm's
website that the bankruptcy will allow insurance funds to be
freed up more quickly.
"For me, the bottom line is this is step one of a process
making sure all these people receive fair compensation," Marler
wrote.
The farm's distributor and retail grocers such as Kroger and
Wal-Mart that sold the tainted produce also have been sued.
Listeria monocytogenes contamination is normally associated
with processed cheese and meats and not with produce. Pregnant
women, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems
are most at risk from the gastrointestinal sickness.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Bill Trott)