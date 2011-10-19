By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Oct 19 Two more people in the United
States have died from a listeria outbreak caused by tainted
cantaloupes linked to a Colorado farm, bringing the death toll
to 25 across 12 states, health officials said on Wednesday.
The new deaths from the largest U.S. food-borne listeria
outbreak in more than two decades occurred in Colorado and New
York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Deaths also have been reported in Indiana, Kansas,
Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma,
Texas and Wyoming, the CDC said.
The number of people sickened by the tainted cantaloupes
has reached 123 in 26 states, with Pennsylvania reporting its
first case. One of the ill patients, a pregnant woman, suffered
a miscarriage, the CDC said.
The death toll from the outbreak exceeds the number of
people who died from a multi-state listeria outbreak linked to
hot dogs and deli turkey from a Michigan processor that started
in 1998 and stretched into 1999.
Prior to that, listeriosis killed 48 people in a 1985
California outbreak linked to inadequately pasteurized soft
cheese in the largest outbreak on record.
Since listeria can cause illness as long as two months
after a person has consumed contaminated food, health officials
have warned that the cases of illness related to the
cantaloupes likely will rise through October.
Jensen Farms in Colorado issued a voluntary recall of its
Rocky Ford brand cantaloupes in mid-September.
"Cantaloupes that are known to not have come from Jensen
Farms are safe to eat," the CDC said.
Listeria monocytogenes is a frequent cause of U.S. food
recalls in processed meats and cheeses, but contamination in
fresh produce is a new and worrisome development.
People most at risk are the elderly, pregnant women and
people with a weakened immune system, such as those who have
had organ transplants or cancer. Symptoms include fever and
muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other
gastrointestinal problems.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Jerry Norton and Bill Trott)