By Alison Frankel and Jessica Dye
Sept 28 A unit of Johnson & Johnson that
makes artificial hips has accused a surgical funding company of
seeking excessive profits from financing surgery for patients
suing over the devices.
The claim by DePuy Orthopaedics marks the first time that a
device maker in the multibillion-dollar litigation over faulty
hip replacements has publicly raised concerns about the
controversial business of surgical funding, which has
increasingly become a part of mass litigation over medical
devices.
Surgical funders essentially invest in operations on injured
plaintiffs. If a litigant can't afford surgery to correct
problems allegedly caused by medical devices, the funders will
step in to purchase medical bills at a deep discount from
physicians, hospitals and others who have provided care to the
patient. When the patient's lawsuit settles, the funder reaps a
profit by placing a lien on the settlement for the full amount
of the patient's surgical bill.
Following a Reuters report about the role of Texas-based
medical funder Medstar in pelvic mesh litigation, DePuy
Orthopaedics has raised new questions about Medstar in
litigation over its all-metal ASR hip implants.
In an Aug. 31 filing in federal court in Toledo, Ohio, the
defendant asked the court to compel MedStar to turn over more
information about the liens, so it can investigate whether the
funder schemed to "artificially inflate damages claims."
According to DePuy, MedStar submitted claims for nearly $1.5
million for 11 surgeries that should have cost no more than
$336,000. DePuy contends MedStar is attempting to collect twice
as much as it paid to acquire the medical bills and four times
what DePuy considers a reasonable cost for the patients' care.
DePuy's filing cites the Reuters report on MedStar's actions
in the mesh litigation.
Because of an unusual feature of DePuy's settlement, MedStar
is seeking payment directly from DePuy, rather than from the 11
patients whose hip-replacement surgery it funded. DePuy says it
needs access to the funder's records before it will pay. If the
claims are ultimately determined to be improper, DePuy might
refuse to pay, possibly leaving plaintiffs on the hook for the
full cost of their medical care.
MedStar founder Dan Christensen said his claims in the DePuy
hip implant litigation are "usual, customary and reasonable."
According to Christensen, a medical pricing expert retained by
MedStar deemed the bills it submitted to DePuy to be within four
percent of typical hip replacement charges. He also said medical
providers, and not MedStar, determine such charges.
Last month Reuters reported that in cases involving pelvic
mesh, another medical device that is the target of mass
litigation, funders' liens on patients' settlements sometimes
spiraled to as much as 10 times what private insurers or
government programs like Medicaid would pay for the same
procedures [ID: nL3N10S54U]
In such cases, patients wind up recovering much less from
settlements than they might have if funders weren't involved.
Patients who rely on medical funders tend to be uninsured or
unable to afford cash deductibles or out-of-network fees charged
by their doctors.
In the pelvic mesh litigation, manufacturers American
Medical Systems, Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon subsidiary, Boston
Scientific and C.R. Bard obtained records and deposition
testimony on the Texas-based surgical funder MedStar after
learning a MedStar representative was soliciting physicians to
perform mesh removal surgery.
DePuy agreed in 2013 to pay about $2.5 billion to settle
approximately 8,000 personal injury suits over ASR hip implants.
The company had previously recalled the metal-on-metal devices
in 2010, after patients alleged they caused pain and joint
dislocation and could even damage the central nervous system,
thyroid and heart. The average base payment per case was about
$250,000.
DePuy also agreed to pay health insurers' liens for hip
implant revision surgery directly so the costs would not come
out of plaintiffs' recoveries. That provision explains why
MedStar submitted its liens to the defendant.
Texas attorney Tom Rhodes, whose law firm represents seven
of the hip patients whose surgery was funded by MedStar, said
his clients turned to MedStar because their preferred surgeons
would not accept their insurance and would not operate at the
reimbursement rate DePuy offered. All of the MedStar-funded
plaintiffs received treatment from the same San Antonio medical
providers.
The surgeon, Dennis Gutzman, did not respond to a request
for comment faxed to his office. The other four plaintiffs who
used MedStar funding are represented by Watts Guerra. That firm
did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Christensen said that if DePuy does not pay MedStar's liens,
he will have "no other choice" but to demand payment from the
patients whose surgery his company funded, an outcome he
described as "extremely unfair."
A spokesman for DePuy's parent company, Johnson & Johnson,
declined to comment.
(Reporting By Alison Frankel and Jessica Dye; Editing by Amy
Stevens and Sue Horton)