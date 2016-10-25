CHICAGO Oct 25 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures gained modestly on Tuesday in choppy action,
helped by follow-through buying and Monday's firmer wholesale
beef prices
* They said profit-taking and uneasiness ahead of cash
prices later in the week at times weakened nearby trading
months.
* At 09:20 a.m. CDT (1420 GMT) October live cattle
was up 0.075 cent per pound to 103.200 cents, and December
was up 0.075 cent to 104.325 cents.
* Grocers may be preparing to feature beef in November as an
option to ham and turkey over the Thanksgiving and Christmas
holidays, an analyst said.
* However he said more than one day is needed to confirm
that wholesale beef values have carved out a near-term bottom.
* Extremely profitable packer margins may again encourage
feedlots to hold out for more money for their animals, said
traders and analysts.
* They will look to Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange
(FCE) auction for potential cash price direction. The FCE listed
12,000 head for sale, which was down from 14,000 last week but
still respectable, a trader said.
* In the four-state U.S. Plains region more than 1,000 head
of cattle are available for sale on showlists than last week.
* A week ago, most slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the
Plains traded at $99 to $100 per cwt, up from $97 to $98 in the
previous week.
FEEDER CATTLE - October, which is set to expire on
Thursday, was down 0.250 cent per pound to 122.125 cents.
Most-actively traded November was up 0.200 cent to
122.725 cents, and January up 0.075 cent to 118.150
cents.
* CME October futures was pressured by its premium to CME's
feeder cattle index for Oct. 21 at 119.48 cents.
* Higher cash feeder cattle prices and periodic live cattle
futures firmness lifted remaining feeder cattle contracts.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.975 cent per pound to
44.175 cents, and February was 0.825 cent higher at
50.525 cents.
* CME lean hogs were supported by Monday's firm cash and
wholesale pork values, said traders.
* Processors might be anticipating a gap in marketings after
farmers initially rushed animals to packers ahead of schedule as
prices for them declined, a trader said.
* He added that retailers are finalizing pork purchases as
October Pork Month winds down.
