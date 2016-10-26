CHICAGO Oct 26 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained modestly on Wednesday, helped by short-covering following improved wholesale beef demand that could help support cash prices by Friday, said traders.

* At 09:41 a.m. CDT (1441 GMT) October live cattle was up 0.250 cent per pound to 102.975 cents. Most-actively traded December was up 0.275 cent to 104.175 cents.

* There were no bids or asking prices for the bulk of slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains. But, cattle at small auctions sold $2 to $5 per cwt higher than last week, said analysts.

* Most cash cattle in the Plains a week ago bought $99 to $100 per cwt.

* Investors will look to Wednesday morning's trade of more than 12,000 cattle at the Fed Cattle Exchange for subsequent overall cash price direction.

* Market bulls are betting that current futures prices, higher wholesale beef values and healthy packer profits will bode well for cash returns.

FEEDER CATTLE - October, which will expire on Thursday, was up 0.125 cent per pound to 121.675 cents. Most-actively traded November was 0.550 cent higher at 123.200 cents.

* The CME feeder cattle drew support from cattle futures firmness and as much as $5 per cwt higher cash feeder cattle prices.

LEAN HOGS - December was 0.475 cent per pound lower at 44.150 cents, and February was down 0.275 cent to 51.100 cents.

* CME lean hogs were weakened by profit-taking after recent market rallies and Tuesday's soft cash prices, pressured by ample supplies of heavier animals, said traders.

* Increased hog weights reflect cooler fall weather that is favorable for hog weight gain, an analyst said. He said sufficient packer inventories prompted farmers to feed hogs longer, thereby creating a backlog of animals on farms.

* Iowa/Minnesota hog weights for the week ended Oct. 22 averaged 281.8 pounds, up 0.4 pound from the prior week and down 0.4 pound from a year ago, based on Wednesday's USDA data.

* Monday and Tuesday's hog slaughter totaled 885,000 head, 23,000 more than the same period a year earlier, according to USDA estimates.

* The analyst said pork continues to draw interest from retailers despite increased product tonnage, but that could change following the conclusion of October Pork Month. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)