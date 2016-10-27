CHICAGO Oct 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Thursday moved higher, on follow-through buying in anticipation for stronger cash prices by Friday, said traders.

* At 10:20 a.m. CDT (1520 GMT) October live cattle, which will expire on Monday, was up 1.400 cents per pound to 104.450 cents. Most-actively traded December was up 1.200 cents to 105.600 cents.

* Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange (FCE) trade of slaughter ready, or cash, cattle at $103 to $105 per cwt inspired market bulls expect the same result for the bulk of remaining animals in the U.S. Plains.

* Late Wednesday, an isolated $99 per cwt cash bid surfaced in the southern U.S. Plains, with sellers likely asking around $105 based on FCE's transactions, an analyst said.

* Also feedyards will balk at selling cattle less than $103 per cwt given current futures prices and highly profitable packer margins, he added.

* On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's export sales report for the week ended Oct. 20 showed U.S. beef sales at 8,300 tonnes, mainly to Mexico, compared to the prior week's sale at 16,000 tonnes.

FEEDER CATTLE - October, set to expire at noon CDT (1700 GMT), was up 0.150 cent per pound to 122.125 cents. Most-actively traded November was 1.500 cents higher at 125.425 cents.

* Technical buying and live cattle market advances boosted CME feeder cattle.

LEAN HOGS - December was 1.100 cents per pound higher at 45.300 cents, and February was 1.050 cents higher at 52.175 cents.

* CME lean hogs reversed Wednesday's losses, helped by short-covering and buy stops, said traders.

* They said the December contract benefited from its deep discount to the exchange's hog index for Oct. 25 at 51.70 cents.

* Wednesday's weaker cash and wholesale pork prices at times slowed market advances, said traders and analsyts.

* They said that an East Coast hog processor may have only run one shift at one of its plants on Wednesday, and might be closed on Thursday, due to water issues.

* The USDA estimated Wednesday's hog slaughter at 424,000 head, 17,000 less than a week earlier.

* Thursday's U.S. government export report showed U.S. pork sales at 29,000 tonnes, mainly to Mexico, compared to 19,400 in the previous week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)