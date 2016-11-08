BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Nov 8 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Tuesday were weakened by expectations for steady-to-lower cash prices by Friday, said traders.
* They said sporadic short-covering and bargain buying provided downside market support.
* At 09:29 a.m. CDT (1527 GMT) December was down 0.075 cent per pound to 101.575 cents, and February was 0.225 cent lower at 102.575 cents.
* Investors anxiously await the sale of slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that last week in the U.S. Plains brought $102 to $105 per cwt - steady to $3 lower than a week earlier.
* Future's recent losing skid, about 14,000 more cattle for sale than a week ago and seasonally lackluster wholesale beef demand could pressure cash prices, said analysts and traders.
* The strategy by packers to maintain brisk slaughter rates, while taking advantage of their highly-profitable margins, has pumped more beef into the retail sector, a trader said.
* Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price slumped $1.43 per cwt from Friday to $187.27. Select cuts dropped 71 cents to $172.32, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
* Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange auction may offer cash price direction. This week's auction has close to 13,000 animals for sale.
* A few cattle and hog packing plants will be closed on Friday in observance of the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday.
* On Veteran's Day a year ago, packers processed 103,000 cattle and 403,000 hogs, according to USDA estimates.
FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.375 cent per pound to 123.700 cents, and January was up 0.300 cent to 116.550 cents.
* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from generally weak live cattle contracts, but were supported by their discounts to the exchange's feeder cattle index for Nov. 4 at 126.46 cents.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.075 cent per pound to 47.175 cents, and February was 0.400 cent higher at 54.375 cents.
* Monday's pork cutout price bump, and only modest cash price declines despite robust hog production, underpinned CME lean hogs, said traders.
* USDA reported Monday afternoon's average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $43.81 per cwt, down 7 cents from Friday.
* The afternoon wholesale pork price on Monday rose 96 cents per cwt from Friday to $74.30, the USDA said.
* Packers on Monday processed 443,000 hogs, 12,000 more than a year ago, according to U.S. government estimates. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.