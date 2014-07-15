CHICAGO, July 15 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange
has started a review of electronic trading hours in its
cattle and hog contracts, it said on Tuesday, and trade sources
said talks have focused on reducing hours to keep the contracts
attractive.
Scaling back activity on the world's biggest platform for
trading cattle and hog futures would concentrate volumes, which
should calm market volatility. Contracts currently see wide
swings in price after open-outcry trading has closed.
"We're in the early stages ... we're beginning the process
of conducting a review based on customer feedback," said CME
spokesman Chris Grams in an email. He did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Matthew Lewis)