Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Nov 19, 2014 USDA Market News IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 9:30 AM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 1,122 107 5 370 Other Market Formula 3,880 730 935 690 Swine or Pork Market Formula 37,701 19,025 27,457 18,512 Other Purchase Arrangement 16,311 8,708 8,729 12,180 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 3,824 2,824 2,996 1,965 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 171 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg $51.21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS *Price not reported due to confidentiality* --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 20,502 Base Price Range $49.96 - $68.02, Weighted Average $53.16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 204 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg $-- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Iowa 15,787 Minnesota 15,388 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines* (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)