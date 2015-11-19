Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Nov 19, 2014 USDA Market News
IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 9:30 AM)
CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS
Estimated Actual Actual Actual
Today Today Week Ago Year Ago
Producer Sold
Negotiated 1,122 107 5 370
Other Market Formula 3,880 730 935 690
Swine or Pork Market Formula 37,701 19,025 27,457 18,512
Other Purchase Arrangement 16,311 8,708 8,729 12,180
Packer Sold (all purchase types) 3,824 2,824 2,996 1,965
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 171
*Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg $51.21
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 20,502
Base Price Range $49.96 - $68.02, Weighted Average $53.16
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 204
*Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg $--
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN
Iowa 15,787 Minnesota 15,388
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
