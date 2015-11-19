LM_HG206
Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Nov 19, 2015 USDA Market News
IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT AFTERNOON HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 1:30 PM)
CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS
Estimated Actual Actual Actual
Today Today Week Ago Year Ago
Producer Sold
Negotiated 1,234 1,167 5,415 750
Other Market Formula 8,727 6,867 5,185 11,905
Swine or Pork Market Formula 63,185 45,360 51,434 38,470
Other Purchase Arrangement 18,446 9,048 8,909 16,110
Packer Sold (all purchase types) 10,711 7,516 6,655 5,004
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 1,371
Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG204), 0.11 higher
Base Price Rng $48.00 - $51.00, Wtd Avg $50.56, 5 Day Rolling Avg $51.14
Base Price is the price from which no discounts are
subtracted and no premiums are added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS
145# -30.00-14.62 175# -3.00 2.25 205# 0.00 4.50
155# -30.00 -9.00 185# 0.00 4.00 215# 0.00 4.25
165# -15.00 -3.37 195# 0.00 4.50 225# -1.33 1.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED
*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 49,692
Base Price Range $49.10 - $69.69, Weighted Average $51.84
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 314
*Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg NA
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN
Iowa 41,434 Minnesota 27,511
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
