LIVESTOCK-Higher beef price boosts CME live cattle futures
August 1, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in a day

LIVESTOCK-Higher beef price boosts CME live cattle futures

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle closes sharply higher
    * Lean hog market sinks to two-month low

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures on Tuesday recovered some of their recent losses,
helped by the morning's  wholesale beef price turnaround,
traders said.
    Buy stops and futures' discounts to this week's expected
cash prices provided additional market support, they said.
    August         ended 0.800 cent per pound higher at 112.800
cents per pound, and October         ended 0.925 cent higher at
112.875 cents.
    Last week, market-ready - or cash - cattle fetched $117 to
$118 per cwt.
    Investors expect Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange
sale to set the tone for this week's cash prices. A week ago,
animals there moved from $117.50 to $118.25 per cwt.
    Live cattle futures' discount to cash prices is ample enough
given profitable packer margins, said Global Commodity Analytics
President Mike Zuzolo.        
    He added that wholesale beef prices seem to be forging a
seasonal bottom as retailers feature more product in competition
with pork.           
    "Beef has made an extremely strong and successful effort to
take away market share from pork at this stage," Zuzolo said.
    Technical buying, lower prices for corn and live cattle
futures' advances sent CME feeder cattle sharply higher.
    August feeders         ended up 3.000 cents per pound at
149.175 cents.
    
    MORE HOG MARKET LOSSES
    Uneasiness about cash and wholesale pork prices, plentiful
ample supplies, sank CME lean hogs        for a third straight
session to a two-month low, said traders.
    August        , which expires on Aug. 14, closed 0.500 cents
per pound lower at 79.800 cents. Most actively-traded October
        ended 1.625 cents lower at 64.400 cents.
    Packers paid less for hogs as farmers rush animals to
market, swayed by downward-trending cash prices, traders said.
    Hog slaughters typically fluctuate during August with some
plants closing for a floater holiday - consisting of packers
swapping some winter holidays by giving employees time off
during the summer, traders added.
    Pork belly price at wholesale have gradually come down from
their record high of $227.54 on July 26, possibly signaling a
seasonal top in the market, according to traders and analysts.

