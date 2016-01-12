(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)

* Feeder cattle end mostly weak

* Most hog contracts close firm

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Jan 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished lower on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over cash prices later this week, traders said.

February live cattle closed 0.650 cent per lb lower at 132.225 cents, and April ended down 0.775 cent to 133.050 cents.

Typically, cash bids surface around midweek. But a major processor in Texas on Monday bid $132 to $133 per cwt for market-ready, or cash, cattle, feedlot sources said.

Last week, cash cattle in the U.S. Plains sold at $131 to $133 per cwt, down as much as $3 from the previous week.

Market bulls said the early-week cash bid suggests the packer may need supplies while taking advantage of its highly profitable margins and surging wholesale beef values.

Bearish traders point to almost 32,000 more cattle for sale than last week, and the possibility that soaring wholesale beef values may soon stall.

Monday afternoon's wholesale choice beef price climbed $3.12 per cwt from Friday to $235.32. Select cuts rose $2.09 to $229.07, based on U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The average beef packer margin for Monday was $109.60 per head, up from $75.15 for Friday and a negative $11.90 a week ago, as calculated by consultancy HedgersEdge.com.

"Cheaper cattle and high-priced beef worked wonders for packer margins," a trader said.

Funds sold the February contract, and simultaneously bought deferred months, tied to the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI).

Monday was the second of five days of the process known as the S&PGSCI "roll."

At the same time, some index funds bought CME livestock contracts as part of their annual rebalancing of commodity holdings.

Lower corn futures underpinned the January CME feeder cattle contract. But other months felt pressure from sharply lower cash prices for feeder cattle.

January feeders closed up 0.025 cent per lb to 159.450 cents. March dropped 0.525 cent to 156.800, and April was 0.575 cent lower at 156.800 cents.

MAINLY FIRM HOG MARKET SETTLEMENT

Most CME lean hog months ended firm after funds rolled February positions into back months, traders said.

Spot February finished down 0.150 cent per lb to 59.700 cents. April ended 0.250 cent higher at 65.475 cents, and May up 0.150 cent to 73.250 cents.

The lack of clear cash and wholesale pork price direction kept market participants on the defensive.

Technical issues at Smithfield Foods has affected hog production at a number of its facilities, a company spokeswoman said on Monday. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)