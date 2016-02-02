(Prices reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CST)
* Feeder cattle end firm
* Hog market closes lower
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 2 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures rose modestly on Tuesday, helped by inclement
weather in the western corn belt that delayed delivery of
livestock to packing plants, said traders.
Blizzard conditions in the central United States shut down
some Cargill and Tyson Foods beef and pork
processing plants in the region, company spokesmen told Reuters
on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated Tuesday's
cattle slaughter at 80,000 head, 32,000 fewer than a week ago.
Some of the day's kill reduction was weather related, but
some packers intentionally cut slaughters to improve their
margins and drive up wholesale beef values, said CHS Hedging
Inc. analyst Steve Wagner.
Last week, cash cattle in the southern U.S. Plains brought
$138 per cwt.
Tuesday's average beef packer margin was a negative $27.75
per head, down from a negative $22.55 for Monday and a positive
$19.85 a week ago, as calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
The morning's wholesale choice beef price surged $2.84 per
cwt from Monday to $223.36. Select cuts jumped $2.27 to $217.93,
based on USDA data.
Market participants cited the plunge in U.S. equities for
minimizing CME livestock market advances.
February live cattle closed up 0.050 cent per lb to
135.725 cents, and April ended 0.325 cent higher at
134.750.
CME's feeder cattle contracts drew support from firm cash
feeder cattle prices. March feeders closed up 0.075 cent
per lb to 157.850.
HOG FUTURES FINISH LOWER
Sell stops and technical selling sent CME lean hogs lower,
traders said.
Spot February finished 1.150 cents per lb lower at
64.200 cents, April ended 1.600 cent lower at 69.100.
Traders are closely monitoring near-term cash and wholesale
pork prices in response to weather-related shutdowns at some
packing plants.
Packers processed 315,000 hogs on Tuesday, down from 440,000
a week earlier, based on government estimates.
Traders said grocers and restaurants are preparing to
feature pork for Valentine's Day dining, while end users buy
hams ahead of the Easter holiday.
The morning wholesale pork price on Tuesday was up 65 cents
per cwt from Monday to $77.10, with cost increases for all
categories except pork bellies and picnic shoulder cuts, USDA
said.
Cash hogs in the Midwest on Tuesday morning traded mostly
steady to up 50 cents per cwt, according to regional hog
dealers.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)