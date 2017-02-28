* Feeder cattle settle higher
* Hog contracts close weaker
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Feb 28 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures finished sharply higher on Tuesday, driven by
fund buying and brisk wholesale beef demand, said traders.
They said deferred-month contracts' discounts to this week's
expected cash prices provided additional market support.
February live cattle , which expired at noon CST
(1800 GMT), closed 1.225 cents per pound higher at 126.600
cents.
Most actively traded April ended 2.425 cents higher
at 117.925 cents, after breaking through the 40-day moving
average of 115.998 cents.
KIS Futures vice president Lane Broadbent called Tuesday's
market rally a "perfect storm" of technical buying, good beef
demand, April futures' discount and possibly higher cash prices
this week.
The morning's choice wholesale beef price rose $2.64 per cwt
to $204.12 from Monday. Select cuts jumped $3.69 to $200.77, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Despite more cattle for sale than last week, packers might
raise bids for supplies given their improved margins and
continued tight cattle numbers, said analysts and traders.
Last week packers paid $124 to $l25 per cwt for
slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle.
Investors await Wednesday morning's sale of 4,800 animals at
the Fed Cattle Exchange that a week ago yielded $122 per cwt
average prices.
Tuesday's average beef packer margins were at a negative
$19.00 per head, up from negative $20.20 on Monday, as
calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
CME feeder cattle closed higher on fund buying and live
cattle futures gains.
March feeders closed 1.225 cents per pound higher at
125.075 cents.
HOG FUTURES END WEAKER
Profit-taking led by downward-trending cash prices pressured
CME lean hogs, said traders.
April hogs ended 0.525 cent per pound lower at
67.600 cents, and May closed down 0.075 cent to 73.950
cents.
Tuesday morning's cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota averaged
$70.88 per cwt in light sales volume, 82 cents lower than on
Monday, the USDA said.
"There's plenty (hogs) for what packers want to process," a
Midwest hog dealer said.
Market participants are tracking wholesale meat prices as
moderating temperatures in parts of the country prompt outdoor
barbecues.
"I think our weather is dictating that we're going to start
this grilling season a little bit earlier," said Broadbent.
U.S. government data on Tuesday morning showed the average
wholesale pork price up 26 cents per cwt to $80.71 from Monday,
led by firmer prices for all categories listed except loins.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)