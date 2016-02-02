CHICAGO Feb 2 Blizzard conditions in the
central United States shut down three Tyson Foods pork
processing facilities and one beef plant, the company told
Reuters by e-mail on Tuesday.
"Three of our six pork plants are not operating today due to
weather-related road conditions and one other plant will operate
only one shift of production," said Tyson Foods spokesman Gary
Mickelson.
He said the affected pork plants are in Iowa and Nebraska.
Mickelson added that one of the company's beef processing
facilities is not operating and two others are scheduled to run
reduced hours. Those plants are in Nebraska and Kansas, he said.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)