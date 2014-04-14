(Adds details from order, background)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Energy Department
on Monday renewed ConocoPhillips' permit allowing the
company to export liquefied natural gas from Alaska to all
countries.
The approval was largely expected, as the U.S. government
has long allowed LNG exports from Alaska's Kenai terminal,
issuing its first permit allowing the shipments in 1967.
With the latest permit, ConocoPhillips will be able to
export up to 40 billion cubic feet of LNG from Kenai over the
next two years.
ConocoPhillips' previous permit lapsed in March 2013 amid
concerns about falling gas output in the Cook Inlet region.
Last September, Alaska's Department of Natural Resources
asked ConocoPhillips to resume LNG exports to help support local
natural gas production and provide natural gas supply security
in Southcentral Alaska.
"Today's announcement by DOE ... highlights the growth
that's occurring in Cook Inlet, where there is now ample gas
supply to both meet local needs and help out our friends
overseas," said Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the top
Republican on the Senate energy committee.
The recent push to export substantial amounts of LNG from
the lower 48 states has faced opposition from some heavy
industrial companies concerned that exports may cause shortages
and price spikes. However, Alaskan gas exports have not been a
major source of controversy because the state's geographic
isolation means not much of its gas goes to the lower 48.
Japan has typically been the main buyer of Alaskan LNG.
ConocoPhillips shares were up about 0.8 percent at $64.30 in
late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
