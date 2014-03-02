By Timothy Gardner
| LUSBY, Md., March 2
ports paper the walls of a Dominion Resources Inc conference
room in a small Maryland town, population 1,835, known more for
crabbing and bird watching than global trade and the U.S.
natural gas revolution.
Dominion, an American energy company long focused on
U.S. markets, hopes to begin an expansion worth billions of
dollars at its Cove Point complex on Chesapeake Bay later this
year. As part of the plan, compressors fired by a new power
plant would cool gas to -260 degrees F (-162 C) until it becomes
the hot global commodity known as liquefied natural gas, or LNG.
But if environmentalists, including a group that has led the
charge against TransCanada Corp's long-delayed Keystone XL oil
pipeline, get their way, Dominion won't soon be shipping
anything anywhere.
The Cove Point site, a little more than an hour's drive
southeast of Washington, DC, boasts four large storage tanks and
a pier built in the 1970s to import LNG from Algeria.
That was long before the United States rode the wave of
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to become the world's top gas
producer.
The gas boom has set off a race among U.S. companies to
export LNG to China and India, which are both trying to cut
their use of coal in power plants, and to Japan, which
moth-balled nuclear plants following the 2011 Fukushima
disaster. European economies also covet LNG.
Cove Point is among more than 20 U.S. projects that want to
export LNG. Of those only one, Cheniere Energy's Sabine
Pass in Louisiana, has full federal permitting.
Competition from other exporters, including Russia,
Australia, Mozambique and Canada, makes it unlikely that all the
proposed U.S. export projects will get off the ground, analysts
say.
"Timing is the most crucial element, when you look at the
global gas market right now," said Leslie Palti-Guzman, a gas
analyst at Eurasia Group, a risk consultancy. "You have such a
flurry of projects coming on line, they will all compete for the
same markets and around the same time."
Cove Point has two major selling points. Proximity to the
Marcellus Shale region, a huge gas resource in Pennsylvania and
surrounding states, is one. Not having to build from scratch is
another.
The U.S. Department of Energy has only approved six export
licenses for LNG projects, including Cove Point, since 2011.
Pressure is building for more, as President Barack Obama wants
the country to help build a global gas market as part of his
climate action plan.
Opponents, including nearby homeowners concerned about
safety and environmental groups agitated about the amount of
carbon emissions from the fuel's journey from wells to power
plants, want to slow down the permitting process and dull Cove
Point's competitive edge.
'ARE THE RISKS TOLERABLE FOR PEOPLE?'
Unlike other LNG projects on the West and Gulf Coasts, Cove
Point lies within 1 mile (1.6 km) of hundreds of homes, and
opponents hope related concerns will delay the project.
Dominion has already signed contracts with India's gas
utility, Gail, and Japan's Sumitomo trading company to start
shipping more than 700 million cubic feet of LNG by late 2017 -
roughly, a shipload as long as New York's Chrysler Building is
tall, every four days.
Before Dominion starts work on the expansion it needs the
green light from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC). The agency has already been working on an environmental
assessment of the project for 20 months. But opponents are
urging the agency to conduct a wider review, known as an
environmental impact statement (EIS).
Dale Allison, a retired Navy aerospace engineer who can see
Cove Point's tanks from his house, cites a 2009 report by the
independent Congressional Research Service that said spills from
tanks, while unlikely, could form a vapor cloud that may drift,
catch fire and cause "considerable damage."
He wants FERC to do a full EIS. "The right way to assess the
project would be to establish what are the risks, are the risks
tolerable for people who live near it, and if not, get them
out," Allison told Reuters.
Dominion says anxiety about the existing storage tanks is
unfounded because they already have been approved, and the
company will soon get permits to install roughly $3.6 billion of
new equipment at Cove Point.
"Nobody is more interested in protecting that investment
than us," said Dominion vice president Mike Frederick, who is in
charge of operations at the site. In the unlikely event of a
leak or attack at the plant, dams built around tanks would
contain any leaks, keeping workers and nearby residents safe, he
said.
Dominion officials say Cove Point's less polluting LNG will
displace coal at power plants in India, which is struggling to
control emissions linked to climate change.
But environmental groups are pushing local and federal
agencies to consider whether LNG, once it has been super-cooled,
sent via potentially leaky pipelines at home and abroad, and
shipped thousands of miles, is really the low-carbon alternative
to coal that boosters have claimed.
Adam Brandt, a professor at Stanford University who has
studied the climate benefits of natural gas, said when companies
say LNG is replacing coal they present only a partial picture of
the fuel's emissions.
"You need to look at the entire value chain, from the well
in the United States, all the way to the liquefaction and
shipping," Brandt said, adding that more study needs to be done
on LNG's overall climate benefits.
SECRET SAFETY INFO
Dominion has submitted 21,000 pages of information about
Cove Point to FERC for the agency's assessment, even including
calculations on vehicle emissions that an additional 75 workers
would add to the existing 100-member crew.
Frederick said that the process has been public, with
opponents free to add comments into the docket, and that FERC
has added an additional public comment period. Still, much of
the information on safety at Cove Point is not public.
"It's absurd to build what Dominion has in mind close to so
many human beings without at least doing an EIS to really look
at this," said Mike Tidwell, the director of the Chesapeake
Climate Action Network, a nonprofit group promoting renewable
energy solutions.
Tidwell's group has partnered with 350.org, an international
environment group that has fought against Keystone and
development of Canada's oil sands, to push the relevant agencies
to examine the risks of Dominion's plant as well as the likely
emissions.
Cove Point has support from powerful Maryland politicians
including Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the U.S.
House of Representatives.
Maryland's Attorney General Doug Gansler, however, who is
running for governor in November, wants FERC to conduct a full
EIS, as does the editorial board of the Baltimore Sun, the
state's largest daily newspaper.
Christi Tezak, an analyst with ClearView Energy Markets, said
an EIS probably will not be needed because the export project is
within the site's existing footprint, and even if it were needed
it might add only about three months to the approval process.
A longer delay could cause problems. "If the project is
delayed too much, maybe the (Indian and Japanese) contracts
could be canceled and the buyers could look for another
project," said Eurasia's Palti-Guzman.
Dominion would not comment on its contracts.
It is unclear whether opponents can force FERC to undertake
the full study. A spokeswoman said the agency would conduct a
full EIS only if the initial assessment were to find a
significant impact on the human environment.