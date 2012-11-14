* LNG report only one factor in decision - official
* Government will consider environment, trade impacts
* Industry group complains of "de facto moratorium"
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 The Obama administration will
not base its decision on whether to expand natural gas exports
solely on a long-awaited external study on the economic effects
of sending gas abroad, an Energy Department official said
Wednesday.
Chris Smith, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oil and Natural
Gas at the Energy Department, said the government-commissioned
report, expected by the end of the year, will be only one factor
the department will consider as it weighs allowing additional
gas exports.
The department has declined to identify the contractor
conducting its study, but Smith said the decision would not rest
solely on that document.
"This is not a policy decision that we've outsourced," Smith
said at the North America Gas Summit.
Smith said the department's decision on exports would also
weigh environmental, trade and possible job creation
implications.
Rising U.S. shale gas production has sparked debate on
whether the United States should authorize the sale of surplus
gas to foreign countries. Critics say exports could raise
domestic prices, hurting U.S. consumers and manufacturers.
Industry groups say current gas prices are too low to be
sustained, and exports are needed to support robust gas
development.
Liquefied natural gas exports to all but a handful of
countries with free trade agreements require approval from the
Energy Department.
After approving exports from Cheniere Energy Inc's
Sabine Pass terminal, the department said it would hold off on
making any decisions on further applications until a
comprehensive study of the impacts of exports was completed.
The natural gas industry has been awaiting the findings of
this study, delayed twice in the past year.
Smith said the department was committed to releasing the
report by the end of 2012 and that the study would then be
opened up to public comment.
The length of that comment period and the path forward for
the department's review process would be mapped out before the
end of the year, he said.
With about a dozen project applications on hold for most of
the year, the LNG industry has launched an initiative to promote
the benefits of gas exports.
Speaking at the gas summit, Bill Cooper, the president of
the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, called the delays from the
department a "de facto moratorium."
Smith defended the department's process, however.
"This is a critical energy policy decision for the United
States," Smith said. "When it comes to a policy decision that
important, we're going to take the time to make sure we're doing
it in way that can be defended and withstand scrutiny."