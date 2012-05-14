WASHINGTON May 14 The Obama administration is not opposed to exports of liquefied natural gas, but will allow its analysis of the effects of sending gas abroad to guide decisions on gas export projects, White House energy adviser Heather Zichal said on Monday.

"We want analysis to drive the decision," Zichal said. "As a general rule of thumb we do not oppose LNG exports." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)