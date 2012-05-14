UPDATE 7-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates prices, adds dollar move)
WASHINGTON May 14 The Obama administration is not opposed to exports of liquefied natural gas, but will allow its analysis of the effects of sending gas abroad to guide decisions on gas export projects, White House energy adviser Heather Zichal said on Monday.
"We want analysis to drive the decision," Zichal said. "As a general rule of thumb we do not oppose LNG exports." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates prices, adds dollar move)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.