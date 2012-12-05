WASHINGTON Dec 5 Sending America's surplus natural gas abroad will benefit the nation's economy more than it will harm it, a highly-anticipated U.S. study said on Wednesday, offering the Obama administration a basis for possibly allowing more gas exports to go forward.

"Benefits that come from export expansion more than outweigh the losses from reduced capital and wage income to U.S. consumers," said the NERA Economic Consulting report, commissioned by the Energy Department.