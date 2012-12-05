BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
WASHINGTON Dec 5 Sending America's surplus natural gas abroad will benefit the nation's economy more than it will harm it, a highly-anticipated U.S. study said on Wednesday, offering the Obama administration a basis for possibly allowing more gas exports to go forward.
"Benefits that come from export expansion more than outweigh the losses from reduced capital and wage income to U.S. consumers," said the NERA Economic Consulting report, commissioned by the Energy Department.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend