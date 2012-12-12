* US natgas would help Europe, Turkey diversify
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 The U.S. Congress should give
European allies access to burgeoning supplies of U.S. natural
gas, Republican Senator Richard Lugar said on Wednesday,
proposing a new law that he said would improve energy security
in a critical region.
Lugar, the veteran top Republican on the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, said his bill would advance U.S. interests
by helping allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
(NATO) reduce their dependence on natural gas from Russia, and
also would help Turkey wean itself from Iranian supplies.
"My legislation would place NATO allies on equal footing
with free trade partners under U.S. law in providing for
automatic licenses for U.S. (liquefied natural gas) exports,"
Lugar said in a letter to the Senate's Foreign Relations
Committee.
Lugar said increased U.S. exports would augment but not
replace the need for the so-called "Southern Corridor" pipeline
system to move natural gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe.
The bill likely will be the last legislation introduced by
Lugar. After 35 years in the Senate, he will retire later this
month, having lost a primary race earlier this year to a more
conservative rival.
Lugar, a long-time advocate for the Southern Corridor who
traveled its route in 2006, urged his colleagues to try to
advance the bill, which would need to find approval from the
Democrat-controlled Senate before it would have a chance of
becoming law.
U.S. FACES GAS EXPORT DILEMMA
Lugar's bill comes as the Obama administration faces tricky
decisions on proposals to broaden exports of natural gas beyond
countries with which the United States has free trade deals.
Domestic production has boomed, leading to a glut. But
domestic manufacturers argue opening up exports would hike their
gas prices, and have attracted some strong supporters for their
cause in Congress.
Lugar's proposal would go part way toward liberalizing U.S.
natural gas exports while achieving foreign policy goals, his
staff argued in a report to his Senate colleagues.
The bill would make export licenses automatic for Turkey,
which counts on Iran for 20 percent of its natural gas supplies,
and would give NATO allies more leverage in supply contract
talks with Russia during the next five years, the report said.
But U.S. exports would not undercut the Southern Corridor,
the report said, noting gas from central Asia shipped by
pipeline would be cheaper.
LEVERAGE WITH RUSSIA
Russia supplies more than 60 percent of natural gas imports
for countries like Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic,
Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Moldova,
Turkey and Ukraine.
But Russia's "astonishingly antagonistic policies" with gas
contracts -- including cutting supplies to Ukraine in 2006 and
2009 -- have raised major policy concerns, Lugar's report said.
The Southern Corridor from Azerbaijan was designed to reduce
Europe's dependence on Russian gas, but decisions on the route
have been complicated by a variety of national and business
interests.
Russia is planning a competing pipeline project called South
Stream. President Vladimir Putin was present for the first
ceremonial "weld" on the project last week.
That project could allow Russia to "tighten its grip on
Europe," Lugar's report said, urging the United States to remain
a key diplomatic player in advancing the Southern Corridor.
SANCTIONS EXEMPTION
Azerbaijan is developing its Shah Deniz 2 offshore gas field
with BP, Statoil and a consortium of other companies. The
Azeri government and Turkey are building the first leg of a
pipeline for that gas to Turkey.
Lugar's report said U.S. allies would gain more from the
Nabucco West plan for the second leg of the Southern Corridor
into western Europe than a competing Trans-Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP) proposal, which would take a more southern route to Italy.
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has a minority stake
in the Shah Deniz project. But, because of the national security
interests involved in the project, the U.S. Congress has given
the project an exemption from energy-related sanctions on Iran.
However, if Congress looks at ways to tighten its Iran
sanctions in coming months, the exemption could come under
scrutiny, particularly if the TAP pipeline route was selected,
Lugar said.
"Selection of TAP as currently proposed would weaken the
argument that Shah Deniz II and its ancillary projects are of
such immense benefit to U.S. security interests that they should
trump further sanctions against Iran," his report said.