(Adds background, comment from Senator Hoeven)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. Energy Department
on Wednesday approved liquefied natural gas exports from two
projects, as lawmakers pressed the administration to move
quickly to clear a backlog of applications to ship gas abroad.
Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG facility in Louisiana
and Carib Energy's small-scale export project in Florida are the
first projects to receive final permits from the department to
export gas to non-free-trade-agreement countries since
Cheniere's Sabine Pass project was approved in 2012.
Until now Sabine Pass was the only project fully permitted
at the federal level.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the $10
billion Cameron project a construction license in June after it
was issued a conditional export permit by the Energy Department
earlier in the year.
With the final permit from the Energy Department, the
Cameron facility will be able to export up to 1.7 billion cubic
feet of natural gas a day for up to 20 years.
Cameron, Sabine Pass and more than two dozen other projects
have lined up to sell gas overseas. Companies and some lawmakers
have complained the department's process has moved too slowly,
with the agency pausing application reviews for nearly two years
to examine the economic implications of the LNG exports.
A vocal coalition of heavy industrial companies, led by Dow
Chemical, has argued that the push for gas exports could
raise domestic energy prices and hurt the economy if left
unchecked.
Lawmakers from oil- and gas-producing states welcomed the
latest approvals. Senator John Hoeven, of North Dakota, said the
orders issued today were a step in the right direction but more
must be done.
"You need a dependable, rational and certain process for
approval," Hoeven told Reuters.
Hoeven, who has introduced legislation setting a deadline
for the department to act on applications, said there is broad
support in Congress to address the issue. He said he expects
Congress will pass a bill next year expediting the LNG export
review process.
Facing pressure from Congress, the Energy Department
revamped its review process last month, doing away with
conditional approvals.
The Carib project was approved under this new process, which
allows the department to issue decisions on applications only
after federal environmental reviews are completed.
An environmental review was waived for Carib LNG, a
subsidiary of Crowley Maritime Corp, because the exports would
be coming from a natural gas liquefaction facility that's
already undergone the necessary assessments.
Carib's small operation would move up to 0.04 billion cubic
feet a day of gas in LNG shipping containers to countries in the
Caribbean and Central and South America.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)