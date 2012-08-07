* 2nd push on Capitol Hill to speed up LNG export approvals
* Energy Department has said study to come in late summer
* Critics fear exports would raise fuel bills
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday
ratcheted up pressure on the Obama administration to speed
approval for companies to export natural gas arguing it would
help relieve a glut that has dampened output of the fuel.
The approval process at the Department of Energy, "does not
seem to have a set timeline for decisions or a sense of
urgency," Representatives Gene Green, a Texas Democrat, and
James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican, said in a letter to
Energy Secretary Steven Chu.
"Our region and our country need an outlet for natural gas
production," Green and Lankford said in a letter signed by 44
House lawmakers from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, 10
of which were Democrats.
The U.S. natural gas surplus "has produced very low prices
for producers and an absence of market opportunities for natural
gas, leading many wells to be shut in," the letter said.
It was the second real push from Capitol Hill in support of
liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports after a group of
lawmakers from states rich in shale gas wrote Chu in late June.
A U.S. natural gas revolution spurred by wide development of
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, directional drilling and
other technologies has brought with it a push to build export
terminals to send the fuel to markets in Asia and Europe where
prices for gas are far higher.
The Energy Department has only approved full export rights
for one project, Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass,
terminal. The department said it would wait on the results from
a study of the economic implications of exports before acting on
eight other applications from Dominion Resources and other
companies.
The delay has given presumed Republican candidate for
president Mitt Romney's campaign some fodder to criticize the
Obama administration for the delay.
Critics of gas exports say approving exports could
significantly raise fuel prices and costs for U.S. home owners
and gas-dependent businesses. Amid a rosy outlook for U.S.
natural gas prices, the chemical industry, for instance, has
begun to announce plans to build plants again in the country.
Green and the other lawmakers wrote that each of the ports
will require thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in
investments. But the investments "cannot be made or fully
supported without predictable timelines for decision making by
the Department," the letter said.
The Energy Department did not immediately return a request
for comment on Tuesday. It has said the study on economics of
exports would be released in late summer, and decisions on the
ports would follow a public comment period.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)