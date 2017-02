WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Energy Department has commissioned two studies on the potential impact of exports from the booming U.S. natural gas sector, a senior official told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

A study from the Energy Information Administration will examine the impact of exports on prices, and an external study will examine what the net impact would be on jobs and the economy, said Christopher Smith, deputy assistant secretary for oil and natural gas with the Energy Department.

The studies are due in the first quarter of 2012, Smith said.