BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
WASHINGTON Dec 5 A long-awaited study commissioned by the U.S. Energy Department confirms that allowing more exports of liquefied natural gas would raise domestic prices, Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chair of the Senate Energy Committee, said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Wyden said he would insist that impacts on domestic prices guide the Obama administration's policy on energy exports.
"It is critical that exports do not squeeze out or price out the billions of dollars of new, natural gas-related investments that have been proposed in the U.S. chemical, industrial, and electric generation sectors," Wyden said.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend