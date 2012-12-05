BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
WASHINGTON Dec 5 A new study commissioned by the U.S. Energy Department makes it clear that allowing more exports of liquified natural gas would be good for the U.S. economy, Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Wednesday.
"The greater the level of exports, the greater the benefit," said Murkowski, the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee.
The government is using the long-awaited report to help make decisions on applications to increase exports of natural gas.
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend