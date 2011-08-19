BRIEF-GM Financial Dec-qtr net income rose to $254 mln from $131 mln a yr ago
* Quarterly net income $254 million versus $131 million last year
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 The U.S. Energy Department
said on Friday it has offered a conditional commitment for
$133.9 million in loan aid to Abengoa Bioenergy (ABG.MC) for a
cellulosic ethanol plant in Kansas.
The Abengoa project is expected to convert about 300,000 tons of corn crop waste into about 23 million gallons of ethanol per year. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Quarterly net income $254 million versus $131 million last year
* Q2 revenue $131.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million
Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it kept a tight leash on costs, and the company slashed its annual dividend as it expected only a "gradual" improvement from a prolonged slump in the fertilizer market.