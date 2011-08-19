WASHINGTON, Aug 19 The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it has offered a conditional commitment for $133.9 million in loan aid to Abengoa Bioenergy ( ABG.MC ) for a cellulosic ethanol plant in Kansas.

The Abengoa project is expected to convert about 300,000 tons of corn crop waste into about 23 million gallons of ethanol per year. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Dale Hudson)