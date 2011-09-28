* SolarReserve's Nevada plant gets $737 mln loan aid
* Sempra's Arizona plant receives $337 mln loan aid
* Loan program to expire at end of September
* Some companies unable to meet program deadline
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. Energy Department
finalized loan guarantees for two major solar projects on
Wednesday, as the deadline loomed for the government's
renewable-energy incentive program.
The government wrapped up deals that would back $737
million in financing for a solar thermal plant sponsored by
privately held SolarReserve LLC and $337 million in financing
for a Sempra Energy (SRE.N) photovoltaic solar project.
With funding for the government's loan program set to
expire at the end of the week, investors have been watching to
see what deals will be completed before time runs out.
The loan program has faced intense scrutiny after the
high-profile collapse of Solyndra, a solar panel maker that was
the first company to receive funding under the program.
Republican lawmakers investigating the Solyndra loan
guarantee have raised concerns that the Obama administration
may rush to complete loans to meet the program's deadline.
SolarReserve Chief Executive Kevin Smith, however, said the
government had conducted an extensive review of its
application.
"We have been in the (Energy Department's) loan guarantee
program for over two years," Smith told Reuters. "It's been a
very rigorous activity."
The department has said that every deal closed by Sept. 30
will be "fully vetted" following months of intense review.
SolarReserve's planned 110-megawatt plant about 14 miles
(22 km) northwest of Tonopah, Nevada would supply enough
electricity to power 43,000 homes and create 600 jobs during
construction plus 45 permanent jobs once completed.
Noting that standard financing normally takes about four to
six months, Smith said the department's "due diligence was
unparalleled in commercial markets".
Smith said that with 100 percent of the electricity from
the plant already sold for 25 years, there was no market risk
for the output of the facility, which is set to begin
commercial operation in December 2013.
TIME WINDING DOWN
While the SolarReserve plant will use molten salt energy
storage technology, the 150-megawatt Arizona plant sponsored by
Sempra will rely on more-traditional photovoltaic solar
generation.
Still, the department said Sempra's Mesquite Solar 1
project in Maricopa County would be one of the first
utility-scale photovoltaic plants in the country to use
transformer-less and liquid-cooled inverter technology, which
is supposed to improve energy output and cut operating costs.
The Mesquite plant will use solar modules made by China's
Suntech Power Holdings, and a portion of those modules will
come from its manufacturing plant in Goodyear, Arizona, a
Sempra spokesman said.
The plant could power nearly 31,000 homes and will support
up to 300 construction jobs.
With the government incentive program coming to a close, at
least two pending applications failed to make it to the finish
line.
Last week, SolarCity, a solar panel installer, said it
would not meet the deadline to complete its loan guarantee
because increased paperwork required since the congressional
probe stalled the application. [ID:nS1E78M1IM]
First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) also said last week it would miss
the deadline for one of its conditional loan guarantees, which
would have funded a solar power plant in California.
After the close of the SolarReserve and Sempra deals, there
were six pending applications awaiting final decisions.
