BRIEF-Tailored Brands appoints Dinesh Lathi to succeed William Sechrest as chairman of board
* Tailored Brands appoints Dinesh Lathi to succeed William Sechrest as chairman of the board
WASHINGTON Dec 7 Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, was awarded a contract worth more than $354 million for 29 MH-60R helicopters, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The Defense Department's daily digest of major contract awards said the contract was "for funding for the Navy's fifth program year" for the helicopters and to "fund associated program and logistics support."
It added that the work was expected to be completed by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bill Rigby)
WASHINGTON, March 28 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday asked the U.S. Treasury secretary to review the process a government council uses to label non-bank institutions "too big to fail," saying the additional capital requirements and regulations are too onerous.