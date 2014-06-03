By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, June 3
WASHINGTON, June 3 Lockheed Martin Corp
this week will deliver the first of 36 F-16 fighter jets to
Iraq, marking what Baghdad's envoy to the United States called a
"new chapter" in his country's ability to defend its vast
borders with Iran and other neighbors.
Iraqi Ambassador Lukman Faily will travel to Lockheed's Fort
Worth, Texas, plant on Thursday for a ceremony at which Lockheed
and the U.S. government will formally deliver the first F-16 to
Iraq.
A group of three or four new jets will be ferried to Iraq
before the end of the year.
"Iraq is a large country with over 3,600 km of borders, and
we need to protect them," Faily told Reuters in a telephone
interview. "We as a country didn't have that capability before."
Iraq has had no real air force since the U.S.-led invasion
in 2003 that eventually toppled Saddam Hussein.
Baghdad has also signed military contracts with Russia and
the Czech Republic, among others, and has said it will not be
able to fully defend its airspace until 2020.
Iraq also plans to buy Boeing Co Apache helicopters
and other weapons from the U.S. government as it assumes
responsibility for its own defense and counterterrorism efforts.
Faily said the U.S. government appreciated the urgency and
scale of the challenge that Iraqi is facing given continued and
mounting strife with insurgents.
"They know that the sooner and the wider capabilities they
provide us, the more ability we will have to reduce the vicious
cycle of killing where the terrorists are attacking our people,"
he said.
Faily said Iraq was completing work on the air base in Balad
where the new jets will be housed. He said some Iraqi pilots had
already been trained to fly the new planes, and more were in
training now.
Iraq ordered a first batch of 18 F-16s in 2011 for $3
billion, followed by a second order of 18 jets in October 2012.
Lockheed is building the F-16s for Iraq under a contract
from the Pentagon that also includes mission equipment and a
support package provided by Lockheed and other companies.
Lockheed said the Iraqi order would keep the F-16 production
line running through late 2017, but it continues to bid for new
orders in hopes of continuing production through 2020. The
company has built more than 4,540 F-16 aircraft to date.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by G Crosse)