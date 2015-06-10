(Adds details of measure, comment from supporters)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, June 10 The Los Angeles City
Council on Wednesday gave final approval to an ordinance raising
the minimum wage in America's second-largest city to $15 an hour
by 2020 from the current $9.
The measure, which still must be signed into law by Mayor
Eric Garcetti, would require businesses with more than 25
employees to gradually increase wages to meet a $15 hourly pay
level by 2020, while smaller businesses would have an extra year
to comply with each step.
Garcetti, a Democrat, has said that he would sign the wage
hike into law, seen as a victory for labor and community groups
that have successfully pushed for similar pay hikes in other
major U.S. cities, including Seattle and San Francisco.
"Today is a great day for Los Angeles and all the people who
work hard to make our city a vibrant place to live and work,"
Rusty Hicks of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor said
in a written statement issued after the vote.
"After months of public debate and study, the City Council's
vote puts us one step away from changing the lives of hundreds
of thousands of hardworking Angelenos," he said. "Though there
is still work to be done, all of us in Los Angeles will see the
fruits of raising the wage in L.A."
Opponents of minimum wage hikes say they place an undue
burden on businesses and will force employers to lay off workers
or move.
With the federal minimum wage stagnant at $7.25 an hour
since 2009, supporters of raising pay for the lowest paid
workers have expressed little hope for an increase from the
Republican-controlled U.S. Congress.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler; Editing by
Sandra Maler)