By David Bailey
MINNEAPOLIS Aug 8 A Minnesota engineer was
introduced on Thursday as one of three winners of a $448 million
Powerball lottery, and said he was so excited to discover he had
a lucky ticket that he ran around the office at a Minneapolis
contracting firm where he works.
"It's crazy, I've got to tell you," said Paul White, 45, a
divorced father of a 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.
White said he learned on Thursday morning at Elliott
Contracting in Minneapolis, where he works as a project
engineer, that he had a winning ticket. He jumped up and ran
around the office, and asked several people to look at the
ticket to verify the Powerball number of 32 and numbers
5-25-30-58-59.
He then went to the Minnesota Lottery office where he chose
to take a cash payment of $86 million, or $58.3 million after
taxes, from his $149 million share of the total jackpot.
"I have been waiting for this moment all my life," White
said in response to a question why he had come forward so
quickly.
White said he had imagined winning the lottery "so many
times in my head". He was joined on Thursday by Kim VanReese,
45, his partner of about 4-1/2 years, Ron Bowen, his boss at
Elliott, and Bowen's wife, Nancy Bowen, who works at Elliott.
"He started the day my boss. He's going to end the day my
chauffeur," White said, joking.
White, who said he had been looking at a used Acura NSX
sports car before the jackpot, said he would not leave his
employer in a lurch but added: "I don't want to work for anybody
else for the rest of my life, I mean that for a paycheck."
The odds of winning the jackpot were about one in 175
million.
Asked if he was disappointed that he was splitting the
jackpot three ways, White joked, "I think I can get by on it. We
will see."
IDENTITIES OF OTHER WINNERS A MYSTERY
The identity of the other two winning ticket holders,
purchased separately in New Jersey, remained a mystery. Those
tickets were sold at a Super Stop & Shop supermarket in South
Brunswick and at an Acme Markets store in Little Egg Harbor,
said Judith Drucker, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Lottery.
"It's nice. It's good for whoever won," said Howard
Witzgall, store manager of the Stop & Shop, which pledged to
donate to the South Brunswick community an undetermined portion
of its $30,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.
Acme Markets, a grocery chain operated by Supervalu,
said it would donate $10,000 of its $30,000 bonus to hunger
relief programs and other charities in Ocean County, a section
of the Jersey Shore that was hard-hit by Hurricane Sandy, said
Acme spokeswoman Angela Perez.
"We didn't win, but we just really hope it goes to someone
who needs it. This town was pretty hurt by the storm last year,"
said Dara Conklin, 53, a school teacher who is among 43,000
residents of Egg Harbor Township.
The Minnesota lottery pays a bonus of $50,000 to stores in
its state that sell a winning ticket. White bought the ticket at
a Holiday Station store in Ham Lake.
The largest jackpot in history stands at $656 million, won
in the Mega Millions lottery in March 2012. That prize was split
among winners in Maryland, Kansas and Illinois.
The biggest single-winner Powerball jackpot, of $590.5
million, was claimed in June by an 84-year-old Florida woman who
opted for a lump-sum payment of nearly $371 million rather than
the 30-year option.
Powerball tickets are sold in 43 states, the District of
Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five states - Kansas,
Maryland, Delaware, North Dakota and Ohio - allow the winners to
remain anonymous, according to the Multi-State Lottery
Association.