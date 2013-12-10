Dec 10 The fourth-largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions lottery will be up for grabs on Tuesday, when numbers will be drawn for a top prize of $344 million.

No one has won the jackpot in more than two months, pushing the purse steadily higher, although it remains well below the record-setting $656 million won on March 30, 2012. The next largest prizes in the 17-year history of Mega Millions were worth $390 million and $380 million.

In Tuesday's drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. E.T. (0400 GMT Wednesday), a winner would have the choice of taking the full amount in an annuity or a cash prize of $184 million, according to game's website.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr)