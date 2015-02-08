(Updates to show no winners after Saturday's drawing)

NEW YORK Feb 8 Powerball's jackpot climbed on Sunday to $450 million, one of the richest ever offered by the multi-state lottery, after the previous evening's drawing failed to produce any grand prize winners.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 5, 10, 21 34 and 58, lottery officials said, and the Powerball number was 33.

While no players qualified for the jackpot by picking all the numbers, ticketholders won about $30 million in lesser prizes, according the Powerball website.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and grow until at least one player comes up with the winning number at a twice-weekly draw. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday evening.

The jackpot winners receive either payments over 29 years or a smaller cash lump sum. The cash option for the jackpot rose to $304.1 million after Saturday's drawing.

The biggest Powerball jackpot awarded by the Multi-State Lottery Association was $590.5 million and went to the holder of a single winning ticket in 2013. The association also operates the Mega Millions jackpot, which awarded a top prize of $656 million three years ago.

Game drawings for Powerball, played in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

Powerball sales reached nearly $5 billion last year for game tickets that are sold through more than 210,000 lottery terminals. Each ticket costs $2. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 175 million. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Crispian Balmer)