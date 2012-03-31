By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, March 31
ATLANTA, March 31 Officials drew the numbers for
a record jackpot of $640 million in the Mega Millions lottery on
Friday night, but had yet to announce the winners - or single
lucky winner.
The winning numbers, announced at the drawing in Atlanta,
were 2-4-23-38-46 and Mega Ball 23. It was expected to take
hours to identify the winner or winners due to the sheer number
of the $1 tickets sold.
Odds of winning the entire jackpot are 175 million to one,
said Margaret DeFrancisco, president and chief executive of the
Georgia Lottery Corporation.
If a single ticket matches all six winning numbers, the
player would receive either a one-time payment of $462 million
or the full jackpot in 26 annual installment payments.
If there are multiple winning tickets, the winnings will be
split equally among the lucky customers. If no one wins, the
jackpot will grow to $975 million.
"There is a tremendous amount of buzz and excitement,"
DeFrancisco said. Buyers lined up this week across the United
States to purchase the lottery tickets.
"I'm going to pay off my law school loans," one woman said.
Another woman said she drove to Colorado from Wyoming to buy
tickets because the Mega Millions game isn't available there.
The previous largest Mega Millions jackpot was $390 million
in 2007, which was split between two ticket holders in Georgia
and New Jersey.
About half the lottery money goes back to ticket holders in
the form of winnings, 35 percent to state governments and 15
percent to retailer commissions and lottery operating expenses.
No matter who wins the jackpot, one certain winner is the
U.S Internal Revenue Service. The tax-collecting agency subjects
lottery winnings of more than $5,000 to a 25-percent federal
withholding tax.
(Additional reporting by Teresa Carson in Portland, Keith
Coffman in Denver and Laura Zuckerman in Idaho; Editing by
Anthony Boadle)