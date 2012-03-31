* Officials wait for winners to step forward
* Winners may want to remain anonymous
* U.S. tax man gets his share, too
(Adds details of Kansas winner)
By David Beasley
ATLANTA, March 31 The largest lottery jackpot in
U.S. history of $640 million has at least three winners who
bought tickets in Maryland, Illinois and Kansas, and officials
were waiting on Saturday for the winners to come forward.
Lottery officials in Maryland and Illinois said that
winning tickets were purchased in their states, and a winning
ticket was also bought in Kansas, according to the state's
lottery website.
The Maryland ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the
Baltimore area and the Illinois ticket in the tiny town of Red
Bud, near St. Louis. The Kansas ticket was sold in the northeast
region of the state, the state lottery website said, though the
town was not disclosed.
"We can confirm that a winning ticket was sold in Illinois,"
said state lottery spokeswoman Liz Leonard. She said the winner
there had used the "quick pick" method of choosing numbers --
allowing the ticket vending machine to randomly pick the six
numbers.
The winners whose tickets had all six numbers of the Mega
Millions lottery drawn on Friday night will split the jackpot.
"This is truly remarkable and historic," said Maryland
lottery director Stephen Martino said.
The winning numbers announced at the drawing in Atlanta were
2-4-23-38-46 and Mega Ball 23. Winners could receive either a
one-time payment of their share or take it in 26 annual
installment payments.
Though the winner may want to remain anonymous, in Illinois
the state is required to eventually list his or her identity in
public records.
A lottery official in Maryland said the winning ticket there
also was a quick pick, and the identity of the person was not
yet known.
The owners of the 7-Eleven store receive a $100,000 bonus
for selling the winning ticket, in addition to the usual five
percent of each $1 ticket sold, he said.
There had been a tremendous amount of excitement ahead of
the drawing, with over one billion tickets sold, lottery
officials said.
The previous largest Mega Millions jackpot was $390 million
in 2007, which was split between two ticket holders in Georgia
and New Jersey.
About half the lottery money goes back to ticket holders in
the form of winnings, 35 percent to state governments and 15
percent to retailer commissions and lottery operating expenses.
No matter who wins the jackpot, one certain winner is the
U.S Internal Revenue Service. The tax-collecting agency subjects
lottery winnings of more than $5,000 to a 25-percent federal
withholding tax.
(Additional reporting by Teresa Carson in Portland, Keith
Coffman in Denver and Laura Zuckerman in Idaho; Editing by
Anthony Boadle and Philip Barbara)