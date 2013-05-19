May 18 One winning ticket for a record U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot worth $590.5 million was sold in Florida, organizers said late on Saturday.

No other information on the winning ticket was immediately available, but the grand prize accumulated after two months of drawings surpassed the previous record Powerball payoff of $587.5 million, set in November 2012.

The winning numbers picked on Saturday night were: 10, 13, 14, 22 and 52, with a Powerball number of 11, and the odds of winning were put at one in 175 million. The largest jackpot in U.S. history stands at $656 million, won in the Mega Millions lottery of March 2012. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Pravin Char)