UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Aug 12 Sixteen New Jersey maintenance department workers submitted the second winning Powerball ticket on Monday, lottery officials said.
Three winning tickets to the $448 million Powerball lottery jackpot were sold, according to lottery officials. The first person to come forward was a Minnesota engineer, Paul White.
The final holder of a winning ticket has not yet come forward publicly. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources