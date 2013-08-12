NEW YORK Aug 12 Sixteen New Jersey maintenance department workers submitted the second winning Powerball ticket on Monday, lottery officials said.

Three winning tickets to the $448 million Powerball lottery jackpot were sold, according to lottery officials. The first person to come forward was a Minnesota engineer, Paul White.

The final holder of a winning ticket has not yet come forward publicly. (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Paul Thomasch)